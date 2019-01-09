FALSE ALARM: Teaneck HS Briefly Locked Down, 'Gun' Reported Seen Was Water Gun

Teaneck High School was briefly locked down Friday afternoon as a precaution while police investigated a report of a man with a gun on the street.

"It turned out to be an area resident with a toy gun, a water pistol," Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said. "It's a toy gun, but from a distance you can easily misconstrue it to be a real weapon -- unlike a real Super Soaker, which is colorful.

"In the end, there was nothing to be concerned about."

Police have identified the man and are determining whether charges were possible, the chief said.

Someone reported seeing a man with a gun was seen on Elizabeth Avenue near the school, O'Reilly said.

This brought police -- as well as TV reporters.

Responding officers initially thought it was "a Super Soaker-type gun," the chief said, but they later determined it wasn't colorful but, rather, realistic-looking.

Teaneck police late Tuesday took a real gun and a high-capacity magazine off the street while making an arrest.

SEE: Teaneck PD: Tips Leads Officers To Resident Carrying Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.