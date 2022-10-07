Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fallen Jet Skiers Rescued From Bayonne's New York Bay

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

A pair of jet skiers who had fallen off and were being swept away by the current were rescued from the New York Bay on Sunday, July 10.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m. in Bayonne, and the couple was found by the Bayonne Cruiseport. 

Members of Royal Caribbean and Port Authority of NY/NJ tossed life things to the pair, trying to make it toward the shore.

A Bayonne Fire Department marine unit put a rescue swimmer in the water, and firefighters were able to remove both victims safely.

The female victim was hospitalized while the male was treated at the scene and released.

