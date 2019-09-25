FAKE NEWS: Reports Of Public Masturbator A Social Media Myth, Glen Rock PD Says

UPDATE: False reports being spread on Facebook of an alleged public masturbator in Glen Rock are "causing unnecessary panic and fear" in town, borough police said Thursday morning.

Investigators already looked into the original complaint and found no proof that anything criminal had occurred, authorities emphasized.

However, borough police said they've continued to get calls from people who "have either been hastily advised by someone else who was attempting to warn them of this man but did not fully or accurately describe the situation or have seen the social media postings and saw someone who fit the man’s description and called [us]."

"The public should remember that social media has a tendency to amplify concern and blur facts," they added.

There's a fine line between vigilance and hysteria, one that law enforcement everywhere has to walk.

It began with a post from a local woman, who said she and a friend were walking their dogs on Tuesday when someone pulled up next to them in a silver crossover SUV on Cornwall Road near the high school asking where the CVS is.

"We immediately noticed the man shaking, moving [and] realized he was actually masturbating," she wrote.

The woman called police with a license plate number and description of the vehicle and the man, whom she described as in his late 20s, with dark curly hair and glasses, with a small dog.

Glen Rock police released a detailed statement on Thursday that said, in part:

"The individual involved in this incident has been identified

We have dealt with this individual in the past on completely unrelated issues

We have spoken extensively with his family and to all known witnesses

At this time, although there was suspicious activity by the subject, there have been no witnesses or victims that have specifically seen any actions that would rise to the level of signing criminal complaints

At this time, we DO NOT feel that he is currently a threat to the public

The subject is not currently at large

The GRPD is taking all necessary and appropriate steps to deal with this situation and protect the public

Although the incident occurred near the GR High School, Glen Rock students did not appear to be the intended target and we know of no children who were approached by this subject

The GRPD has been in contact with school officials from the beginning and they have received timely updates regarding the situation.

"The GRPD takes seriously and investigates any and all complaints relayed to us in person or via phone," the statement said.

"While we understand the public’s general concern," the department added, "we are unable to simply go arrest an individual because someone reported something and provided a license plate.

"Our subsequent investigation must establish supporting facts and evidence to support any criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

Police emphasized that, while all reports are taken seriously and handled appropriately, "each and every incident has different and unique circumstances and not every incident ends with criminal charges.

"While we are grateful for and always encourage the public to be vigilant and report suspicious persons, activity or items to the police, in this case, these false reports are causing unnecessary panic and fear," police said. "We are hoping that this post helps ease the concerns of the public and assure everyone that we are on top of it."

Anyone with questions or concerns or " DIRECT EYE WITNESS information " is asked to contact Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 or Detective Lucas Doney at (201) 670-3947 .

