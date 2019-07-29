Fake Grenade Causes Real Problem For Man At Newark Airport, TSA Says

A man was removed from a flight at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday after a realistic replica grenade was found in his carry-on luggage, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken off the plane and questioned while explosives experts determined the grenade was not real.

Authentic-looking replicas are prohibited on flights, the TSA said.

The man was not charged, the agency also said.

