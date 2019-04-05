Fairview Registered Sex Offender, 54, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen Over Two Years

Thanks to Nutley police, authorities in Bergen County arrested a Fairview man accused of sexually assaulting a borough girl repeatedly nearly a decade ago, beginning when she was 10.

Robert Moser, a 54-year-old registered sex offender, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before.

Nutley police were investigating a separate case when they learned of the alleged assaults, which continued until the girl was 12, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

They contacted their colleagues in Fairview, who alerted Calo's Special Victims Unit.

Moser is charged with two counts of sexual assault by contact with a victim under 13 and a child endangerment offense.

He remained held pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

No information was immediately available on Moser's previous conviction.

