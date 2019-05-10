Fairview Officer Backing Up Colleague Injured In North Bergen Crash

A Fairview police officer backing up a colleague who was chasing a stolen car on Friday sustained a fractured thumb and bruises in a crash in North Bergen, authorities said.

The thieves crashed, as well, several blocks away before bailing out of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Alpine, Fairview Police Martin Kahn said.

North Bergen officers helped grab two suspects, who were being processed at Fairview police headquarters early Friday evening, the chief said.

The pursuit began at Fairview and Anderson avenues after a license plate check showed the vehicle stolen, Kahn said.

The female officer was backing up her colleague when her cruiser collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 78th Street and Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen.

She apparently sustained the worst of injuries in both crashes.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office was reviewing the circumstances of the police vehicle accident under state Attorney General guidelines for such incidents.

