Fairview Drug Fugitive, Palisades Park Driver Nabbed By Ridgefield Police

A defendant who skipped court on charges of operating a heroin factory from his Fairview home was captured by Ridgefield police, who said they found him carrying crack and illegal prescription drugs during a predawn traffic stop.

Taken into custody was Jose Ulloa, 31, Ridgefield Police Chief Thomas J. Gallagher said Wednesday.

The car had no rear lights and only one headlight operating when Officer Hagop Cigercioglu stopped it at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Gallagher said.

A computer check determined that the license of the driver, 39-year-old Renata Ramos, was suspended, the chief said.

Hagop also found an active warrant for Ulloa stemming from a major Fairview bust late last spring.

Ulloa and another woman had been arrested on June 19 by Fairview police and detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, who said they were producing heroin for sale at his home up the street from an elementary school.

SEE: Investigators Raid Mini Heroin Factory Near Fairview School, Bust Couple

Ridgfield police who searched Ulloa as a result of the warrant arrest found him carrying two bags of crack, Galalgher said.

Both he and Ramos, who also has a drug-related criminal history, were charged with possession-related offenses.

They both remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings, records show.

