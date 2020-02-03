Contact Us
Fairview Car Washer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Cliffside Park Student

Jerry DeMarco
Eualio Martinez
Eualio Martinez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Guatemalan national living in Fairview sexually abused a 13-year-old Cliffside Park student, authorities charged.

Eualio L. Martinez, 35, who works as a car washer, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, sexual assault and child endangerment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

An investigation by his Special Victims Unit in tandem with police in Cliffside Park and Fairview began after a school nurse contacted borough police this past Friday about the alleged assaults, he said.

Martinez remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance this Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

