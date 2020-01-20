Fairview Ambulance Corps Gone, Holy Name Medical Center Takes Over EMS For Borough

The Fairview Ambulance Corps officially ceased operations Monday, having been replaced by Holy Name Medical Center's Emergency Medical Services Department.

The first-ever hospital-based Basic Life Support provider in Bergen County, Holy Name’s EMS operation serves all 70 towns in the county, along with other nearby Hudson County communities.

The EMTs “are frequently relied on to fill the ever-widening gaps in local volunteer ambulance services, while Holy Name's paramedics are called often for critical cases,” the hospital says.

Holy Name's emergency teams respond annually to nearly 13,000 calls and treat about 9,000 people through CPR, cardiac life support, trauma life support, incident command and HAZMAT response, it says.

Borough officials officially agreed to make the move following an eight-month survey of response times and other factors amid what they said were growing concerns over -- and repeated warnings about -- quality of service.

They entertained bids from Holy Name and Englewood Hospital and Medical Center before making their selection last month. Hackensack University Medical Center didn't offer a proposal and Palisades General Hospital doesn't offer EMS services.

