Fair Lawn PD: Tailgating DWI Driver Caught After 100MPH Chase, Crash At 208/287 Ramp

A drunk Passaic County driver led police on a late-night chase up Route 208 at speeds that reached 100 miles an hour before crashing his pickup truck at the on-ramp to Route 287 in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Sean Fachner, 39, of Hewitt started out by speeding up behind Fair Lawn Police Officer Brad Pindyck’s marked patrol cruiser on northbound Route 208 shortly before midnight Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Pindyck pulled over to avoid a possible collision, then tried to stop Fachner's 2019 Chevy Silverado truck, he said.

Fachner hit the gas, then pretended to stop on the shoulder before speeding off at nearly 100 miles an hour, Metzler said.

At that point, Pindyck handed the chase off to Hawthorne police, who in turn passed it to Franklin Lakes police, he said.

The Silverado crashed on the ramp to southbound Route 287 moments later, the sergeant said.

The Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Fachner to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gash on his head, Metzler said.

He was released pending a hearing after Fair Lawn police charged him with DWI and eluding. Additional charges out of Fair Lawn and the other two jurisdictions were pending.

