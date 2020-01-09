Fair Lawn PD: Serial Shoplifter Nabbed 4x In Week, Twice In One Day, $700 Worth Recovered

Fair Lawn police nabbed a serial shoplifter four times in one week, including twice the same day, authorities said.

Officers found Jose Vasquez, 53, of Paterson on Broadway at 27th Street after he swiped $85.80 worth of merchandise from a nearby CVS the morning of Aug. 21, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

They charged him with shoplifting and defiant trespassing and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Vasquez was released soon after – and returned to the CVS, where he stole $451.36 worth of merchandise two days later, Metzler said.

Police found Vasquez, with the stolen items, at a bus stop at Fair Lawn Avenue and Chandler Drive a short time later, the sergeant said.

They charged him, again, with shoplifting and defiant trespassing and released him pending a hearing.

It was only a short time later that same day that Officer Miguel Cruz spotted Vasquez heading into the Walgreens on River Road.

As the officer watched, Vasquez put $163.46 worth of unpaid items into a bag, Metzler said.

Cruz arrested Vasquez on shoplifting charges, then sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Four days later, police were again called to the CVS. They arrested Vasquez, who wasn’t permitted in the store, and charged him with defiant trespassing before again sending him to the county lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.