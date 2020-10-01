Fair Lawn PD: Man Seized For Violating Order Of Protection Fights With, Spits On Officers

A Fair Lawn man led borough police on a brief foot chase, then spit on and fought with officers after violating an order of protection, authorities said.

Brandon Hernandez, 25, ran from officers who responded to a call to a 1st Street residence Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

When they finally grabbed him, Hernandez fought with and spit on the officers before being subdued, Metzler said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him under police guard to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation. He was later transferred to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Thursday while awaiting a court appearance.

Detective Chris O’Shaughnessy was injured while attempting to get Hernandez under control and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Metzler said

Hernandez has violated an order of protection before, records show.

Police this time charged Hernandez with harassment, contempt of court, resisting arrest and five counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.