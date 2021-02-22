Fair Lawn PD: Hudson County Trio Found With Heroin, PCP, Cocaine In Route 4 Traffic Stop

A Hudson County trio was found with heroin, PCP and cocaine during a routine traffic stop on Route 4 in Fair Lawn, local police said.

Farrah Sanchez, 43, of Union City, was stopped by at Paramus Road last Friday just before 9:40 p.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Sanchez and her two passengers -- Jason Flores, 34, of Guttenberg, and Dennis Oyold, 40, of Union City -- were taken to police headquarters for processing after officers found heroin and PCP in the car, Metzler said.

While they were being processed, police found crack cocaine on the floor of the car, Metzler said.

All three were slapped with drug related charges. Oyold was turned over to Union City police as he had been wanted on a warrant, while Sanchez and Flores were released, the sergeant said.

