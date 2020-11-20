Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fair Lawn PD: DWI Driver Hits Three Cars, Porch

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: FAIR LAWN PD

A Fair Lawn driver was drunk when his car hit three vehicles parked in driveways and the porch of a home, authorities said.

Richard Larrivieri, 22, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of a facial injury following the series of crashes shortly before 3 a.m. Oct. 30, police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Larrivieri, who failed a sobriety test, was charged with DWI and reckless driving following his release from the hospital, Metzler said.

Police found a warrant for his arrest out of Pennsylvania and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition, the sergeant said.

Glen Rock police last year arrested Larrivieri after they said he stole used shoes, sneakers and cleats from the front porches of several homes.

They tracked down Larrivieri after one of the victims provided a description of him and the license plate number of the car he was driving, police said at the time.

Fair Lawn Thief Gets 'Kicks' From Worn Shoes, Glen Rock Police Say

