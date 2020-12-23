Fair Lawn PD: DWI Bogota Motorist Crashes, Keeps Going

A Bogota man was drunk when he crashed his car into another and kept going, Fair Lawn police said.

Officers found the disabled 2005 Honda Accord on Fair Lawn Avenue, nearly five blocks from where it struck a 2009 Honda Civic at the corner of 11th Street and Long Road, shortly before 11:30 p.m. this past Saturday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Still behind the wheel was Angel Garcia-Gantier, 34, he said.

Garcia-Gantier failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody, Metzler said.

His vehicle was impounded and Garcia-Gantier was released to a responsible adult under John’s Law.

He’s charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to report it, careless driving, reckless driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, failing to maintain a lane, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to maintain vehicle lamps, operating an unsafe vehicle and refusing to submit to breath samples.

