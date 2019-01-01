Fair Lawn PD: Driver Bolts After Hitting Two Buses

A man with an arrest history and a suspended driver’s license called police and then ran away early New Year's morning after his sedan hit two buses in Fair Lawn, said authorities who arrested him a short time later.

Craig Tomlinson, 23, of Paterson was tracked down on Banta Place and Rosalie Street barely 20 minutes after the 8:46 a.m. crash on Broadway at 27th Street, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Tomlinson, who failed a roadside sobriety test, was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while intoxicated and operating with a suspended license, Metzler said.

He was released to a responsible adult pending court action and his 2010 Nissan Altima was temporarily impounded, under John’s Law.

Tomlinson apparently was speeding east on Broadway when he tried to squeeze between an NJ Transit bus and an Access Link jitney near 27th Street and hit both, Metzler said.

He then bolted after reporting the crash, the sergeant said.

No one was injured, he said.

Tomlinson was free pending court action on charges of making terroristic threats, filed earlier this year by police in Elmwood Park.Elmwood Park police also arrested Tomlinson in June 2015 after they said they found him carrying 60 bags of heroin for sale, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

Tomlinson “continued to struggle and resist the officers” but eventually subdued during the incident at the Elmwood Shopping Center on Broadway, Police Chief Michael Foligno said at the time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.