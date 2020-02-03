Fair Lawn PD: Dealer Nabbed In Raid Had Drugs, $47,000 Cash, 11 Mistreated Dogs, 3 Kids In Home

Fair Lawn police reported finding three children and 11 mistreated dogs in the home of a local man who they said had nearly a pound combined of heroin and cocaine, along with packaging materials and $47,000 in drug cash.

Marquan Carter, 34, had the drugs and money stashed on throughout the house, in his 2016 Honda Pilot and on him when police raided his Morlot Avenue home last week, Sgt. Brian Metzler said Monday.

“Eleven dogs, some who appeared malnourished, were found in cages inside the residence, along with two treadmills with harnesses for dogs,” Metzler said. “The animals were removed from the home by Bergen County Animal Control.”

The three juveniles – two 12 and one 13 – were “handed over to a responsible family member,” he said.

The cash and the vehicle were seized pending forfeiture proceedings.

Carter remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with distributing heroin and cocaine, doing so within 1,000 feet of a school and child endangerment, among other offenses.

Animal cruelty at the residence was still being investigated, Metzler said.

Participating in the investigation and arrest were Detectives Anthony Lugo, Brian Rypkema, Paul Donohue, Mark Wyka, Chris O’Shaughnessy, Detective Sgt. Nicholas Snyder and Detective Lt. Tim O’Shaughnessy.

