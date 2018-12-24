Fair Lawn PD: Burglar Caught Swiping Items From Unlocked Vehicles

Summoned by citizens reporting a drunken man in their neighborhood, Fair Lawn police arrested a local resident who they said stole debit cards, sunglasses, headphones, a phone charger and change from three unlocked vehicles.

Responding Officer Mark Roskowsky spotted 33-year-old Christian Rossiter on Dewey Place at Morlot Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Roskowsky found Rossiter carrying proceeds taken from vehicles on Canger Place and Morlot Avenue, the sergeant said. Rossiter also was carrying some marijuana, he said.

Police charged Rossiter with three counts of burglary and possession of drugs and paraphernalia and released him pending a court hearing.

Metlker once again reminded citizens to lock their vehicles, wherever they're parked, and to remove all valuables. Never leave the key fob inside, he said.

