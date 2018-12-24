Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fair Lawn PD: Burglar Caught Swiping Items From Unlocked Vehicles

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn police once again reminded citizens to lock their vehicles, wherever they're parked, and to remove all valuables. Never leave the key fob inside, they said.
Fair Lawn police once again reminded citizens to lock their vehicles, wherever they're parked, and to remove all valuables. Never leave the key fob inside, they said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Summoned by citizens reporting a drunken man in their neighborhood, Fair Lawn police arrested a local resident who they said stole debit cards, sunglasses, headphones, a phone charger and change from three unlocked vehicles.

Responding Officer Mark Roskowsky spotted 33-year-old Christian Rossiter on Dewey Place at Morlot Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Roskowsky found Rossiter carrying proceeds taken from vehicles on Canger Place and Morlot Avenue, the sergeant said. Rossiter also was carrying some marijuana, he said.

Police charged Rossiter with three counts of burglary and possession of drugs and paraphernalia and released him pending a court hearing.

Metlker once again reminded citizens to lock their vehicles, wherever they're parked, and to remove all valuables. Never leave the key fob inside, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.