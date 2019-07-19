Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fair Lawn, Paramus Police Team Up To Nab Trio After Mall Theft, Chase, Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

Police captured three suspects who bailed from their car after it crashed in Fair Lawn during a Friday evening chase that began with a theft at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, authorities confirmed.

The pursuit apparently began after a theft from the Apple store at the Garden State Plaza.

The suspects fled west on Route 4 and ended up in Fair Lawn, where their vehicle crashed at the corner of Berkshire Road and Fair Lawn Parkway, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Fair Lawn police arrested two suspects and Paramus police nabbed the third, Ehrenberg said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

