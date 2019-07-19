Fair Lawn, Paramus Police Nab Trio After Mall Theft, Chase, Crash

Police captured three suspects who bailed from their brand-new sedan after it crashed in Fair Lawn during a Friday evening chase that began with a theft at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, authorities confirmed.

The pursuit apparently began after a theft from the Apple store at the Garden State Plaza.

The suspects fled west on Route 4 and ended up in Fair Lawn, where the Infiniti slammed into a utility pole at the corner of Berkshire Road and Fair Lawn Parkway, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Fair Lawn police arrested two suspects and Paramus police nabbed the third, Ehrenberg said.

Saddle Brook police, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and county sheriff's officers assisted.

