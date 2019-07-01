Fair Lawn Mail Carrier, 65, Hit By Pickup Driven By 18-Year-Old

A Fair Lawn postal worker sustained a couple of cuts and a possible concussion after he was struck on his route by a pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old resident, authorities said.

The 65-year-old victim from Kinnelon, who works at the Broadway post office, was in the crosswalk at Ryan Road and Fair Lawn Parkway when he was struck around 4 p.m., Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The Dodge Ram driver, who was turning left at the time, received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, Macys said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with cuts on his arms and legs and was being evaluated for the possible concussion.

