Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that broke out at a Fair Lawn home early Wednesday, April 5.

Flames were spreading from the second floor of the Ruskin Road home to the attic when responders arrived around 7:40 a.m.

The fire was under control at approximately 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

