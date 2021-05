A plane went off the runway and hit several trees at a small Morris County airport Sunday evening, Pix11 reports say citing the FAA.

Neither of the two passengers in the single-engine Piper PA-28 were injured during the incident at Lincoln Park Airport around 6:40 p.m., the outlet says.

No further information was released.

Click here for the full report from Pix11.

