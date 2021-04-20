'F--- The Pigs': Twitter Slams Jersey City Mayor Following Police Brutality Protest

Twitter users are slamming Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop for condemning hate speech used against police officers during a peaceful protest over the weekend.

Fulop's video depicts nearly 100 marchers chanting "F--- the pigs" while marching down a city street toward a police vehicle.

1/2 About this demonstration yesterday in JC w/repeated chants of “Fuck the Pigs”... I’ll be the 1st to say that Civil Demonstrations, criticism, & protests are welcome here in #JerseyCity, our nation's history has proven it’s produced changes in govt. BUT What we can’t... pic.twitter.com/LYBsgKhMS3 — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) April 18, 2021

"Obscenities being hurled at police officers who risk their lives every day is unacceptable, we should agree this isn’t an appropriate way to express grievances + it undermines calls for change," the mayor wrote.

Fulop's statement garnered hundreds of comments, dozens calling his tweet "problematic" and "insensitive."

You’re really upset at people saying “fuck” an institution that is disproportionately killing Black people with impunity?



The issue is is police violence, not verbal responses to that violence. @StevenFulop https://t.co/vaFEXJLxTO — zellie (@zellieimani) April 18, 2021

The march had apparently stemmed from the “Black Power Rally” at Berry Lane Park, launched by group Black Men United.

This tweet is so problematic not only bc it polices freedom of speech and how one practices freedom of association but also bc it shows an utter & complete lack of understanding abt the impact of systemic racism & police brutality on communities of color. Pls do better. — Zsuzsi Lippai (@zsuzsiness) April 19, 2021

You are shaming protesters because you don’t like their language? It is your job to understand the pain that leads to that chant- not to condemn it because you have failed to understand it. — Hans Menos (@hmenos) April 19, 2021

The clip posted by Fulop had garnered 19.8K views as of Tuesday.

Several local activist groups were planning police brutality protests in the days following the final verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death last May.

