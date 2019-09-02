Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Explosives Found On Route Cancel Labor Day Parade Featuring Gov. Murphy

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: Facebook

More than a half-dozen explosive devices were found near the route of a Labor Day parade that New Jersey Gov. Murphy was scheduled to attend with his wife, canceling the event, authorities said Monday.

Thomas Kaiser, 55, who owns the property near what was supposed to be South Plainfield’s 62nd annual parade, was taken into custody and the devices collected, authorities said.

He was charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni Sea Bright Police Chief Brett M. Friedman and South Plainfield Police Chief James Parker said in a joint statement.

No direct threat was made and no danger to the public existed, they said.

Kaiser allegedly left at least one M80 firework at Donovan's Reef in Sea Bright Sunday night after authorities said he was unable to set it off following a Guns 4 Hire concert.

Investigators who searched his home late Sunday found "other destructive devices" near the beginning of the parade route, where Kaiser lives with his parents, they said, without going into specifics.

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the FBI, the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad and several K-9 units were involved in the investigation that led to Kaiser's arrest, authorities said in the joint release.

An excerpt from the news release issued by Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey's office:

An excerpt from the news release.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.