Explosions Rock Area In Saddle Brook Fire

Neighbors reported hearing explosions in a smoky Tuesday afternoon fire in a Saddle Brook home.

The 64-year-old homeowner got safely out of the Lanza Avenue residence after the fire broke out shortly before 1:50 p.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

However, a half-dozen or so house cats of hers may or may not have made it, the chief said.

The two-alarm blaze collapsed the rear of the home and tore through the rest, he said, adding that homes on either side were damaged by heat and flames.

Saddle Brook firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Hackensack, Lodi, Maywood, Paramus, Rochelle Park and Wallington.

Neighbors reported hearing and feeling explosions in the Saddle Brook fire.

PHOTO ABOVE: Courtesy Cristian Fernandez (Thin Red Line Photos)

PHOTO ABOVE: Aaron Haber for DAILY VOICE

Aftermath of the Saddle Brook fire.

PHOTOS ABOVE: Courtesy Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler

