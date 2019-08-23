Contact Us
Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Masked Bandits Kick In Door, Ransack Emerson Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

EXCLUSIVE: Package That Cleared GWB Was Phony Pipe Bomb, Investigators Say

Jerry DeMarco
The device found on the GWB was deemed "inert" -- harmless.
The device found on the GWB was deemed "inert" -- harmless. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Citizen.com

A suspicious package that closed the George Washington Bridge for more than two hours during Thursday night's rainstorm was actually a phony pipe bomb, Daily Voice has learned.

The "inert device" found in the upper level's eastbound lane next to the median on the New Jersey side had a pipe bomb casing -- a symmetrical cylinder with two tied caps at either end -- but not all of the other components necessary to make it explosive, investigators said.

Whoever called in the report may have been the person responsible for placing it there, investigators suspect.

It was the only call received, and the rain made it extremely difficult to see the roadway, they explained.

Ordinarily, those who place bogus devices are testing the police response, though it was initially unclear what the motivation may have been.

"Either way, it makes people nervous," a law enforcement source told Daily Voice. "There could have been an accident caused by panic -- and even a fatality.

"We don't need that."

The Bergen County and NYPD bomb squads were among the responders, along with a Bergen hazardous materials unit.

A Port Authority police investigation was continuing.

A look at the upper level of the GWB.

PHOTOS: Courtesy CITIZEN.COM

