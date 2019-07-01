EXCLUSIVE: Four Charged With Murder In Fairview Robbery Slaying, Most From North Bergen

Four men, most from North Bergen, were arrested and charged with murder and other offenses Monday in the killing of a Fairview man during a weekend robbery at his home. A fifth was charged with hindering the investigation.

One of the murder weapons was recovered during what were no fewer than a half-dozen warranted searches.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a release with mugshots and more information on Tuesday.

Two gunmen shot and killed the 23-year-old victim after they and a third suspect entered his ground-floor Fourth Street home Saturday night, authorities said.

Another drove the getaway car, while a fourth set up the robbery and the fifth suppressed evidence, they said.

Painstaking work by several detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office led to Monday's arrests, barely 48 hours after the victim was gunned down.

Investigators canvassed the area and found security video that showed two distinctive vehicles that helped them develop suspects.

A series of interviews in Fairview and North Bergen led to the warranted searches.

Charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons offenses:

Raul Alexander Torres, 19;

David Daniel Martinez, 19;

Carlos Juan Burgos, 19;

Lexie Burke, 20.

Charged with hindering the investigation was Dylan E. Rodriguez, 18.

All remained held Monday night pending detention hearings.

In an odd twist, a companion who'd been in the bathroom when the killing occurred hopped a bus to West New York, where he ran into police headquarters to report the killing, authorities told Daily Voice.

A responding ALS unit pronounced the victim dead of gunshot wounds at the duplex apartment shortly after the 8 p.m. call, said Musella, the Bergen County prosecutor said.

Members of his staff and Fairview police were investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

