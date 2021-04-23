Ex-Teacher, Wrestling Coach Indicted For Criminal Sexual Contact Worked At Dozens Of NJ Schools

A former special education teacher and college wrestling coach who worked for dozens of New Jersey schools and youth programs has been indicted for endangering the welfare of a minor, filming/possession of child exploitive material, and criminal sexual contact, authorities said.
John M. Denuto, 44, of Spotswood, was indicted on more than two dozen counts of charges relating to child endangerment, invasion of privacy, possession of child pornography witness tampering and more, according to Middlesex County Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski of the Sayreville Police Department.
Previously a special education teacher at the Sayreville Middle School and former wrestling coach at the Union County College, Denuto was also associated with the following schools, organizations and clubs:
- Rhino's Wrestling Club - Morganville
- CJA Wrestling Club - East Brunswick
- Pennsville High School - Pennsville
- Raritan High School - Hazlet Township
- Saint John Vianney - Holmdel
- Sayreville Middle School - Sayreville
- Sayreville High School - Sayreville
- Middletown North High School - Middletown Township
- Bergen Catholic High School
- Monroe High School - Monroe
- Peddie High School - Hightstown
- South Brunswick High School - South Brunswick
- Saint Joseph High School - Montvale
- Union County College - Cranford
- Camden Catholic High School - Cherry Hill
- Johnson High School - Clark
- St. Thomas Aquinas High School (formerly Bishop Ahr HS) - Edison
- Woodbridge High School - Woodbridge
- 7th & 8th Grade Woodbridge Recreation Program - Woodbridge
- 7th & 8th Grade Old Bridge Recreation Program - Old Bridge
- Piscataway High School - Piscataway
- Spotswood High School - Spotswood
- Freehold Boro High School - Freehold Borough
Denuto was arrested Feb. 15, 2020 after an investigation he secretly recorded several adults and had sexual contact with a juvenile.
He is accused of secretly filming several adult victims, and also had criminal sexual contact with a minor, and was in possession of materials that depicted sexual exploitation of children, authorities said.
Denuto had likewise photographed seven other victims’ intimate parts without their knowledge, and inappropriately touched five of those victims, Ciccone and Zebrowski said.
The investigation is active and continuing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Daniel Ellmyer of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444, or Sgt. Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3848.
