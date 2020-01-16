Contact Us
Ex-Ridgewood High School Athlete Charged With Slashing Tires On Police Car, Other Vehicles

Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke asked anyone who saw any of the slashings, has surveillance video or knows who was responsible to contact Ridgewood police. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A former Ridgewood High School wrestler and football player was charged Thursday with slashing tires on several vehicles in his neighborhood, as well as on a village police car.

Peter Breiter, 20, “used a knife to deflate the tires while he was walking past the vehicles on Saturday [Jan. 11],” Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Breiter, who works as a produce clerk, was charged with criminal mischief, interference of transportation and weapons possession following an investigation that began with the discovery of the damage, the chief said.

Seven reports in all were filed by residents who found tires slashed on vehicle they’d parked on South Pleasant Avenue, Jemco Place, South Van Dien Avenue and Spring Avenue, in addition to the marked police cruiser, she said.

Breiter was issued complaint summonses to be answered Jan. 31 in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Luthcke said.

