Ex-Marine Who Killed Wife Shot Dead By PA State Police While Fatally Beating Transgender Woman

A former U.S. Marine who was convicted in 2014 for fatally shooting his wife, was shot by state police as they witnessed him beat a woman to death, PennLive reports.

New Wilmington police were called to a home on South New Castle Street where they found 33-year-old Juan Carter Hernandez beating 24-year-old Chyna Carrillo with a blunt object around 11 a.m. Friday, the news outlet reports.

Officers apparently told Hernandez to stop, but he ignored them and continued beating her, Pennsylvania State Police told the news outlet.

In response, an officer shot and killed Hernandez, the news outlet said.

Authorities told the news outlet that Carrillo was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, where she died.

The officer who shot Hernandez has been placed on administrative leave, the news outlet reports.

Condolences poured in for Carrillo on social media.

"Rest in Peace! I don't know you but you definitely didn't deserve this," one person wrote. "Sending hugs prayers and condolences to your friends and family 💜🙏💜 You were absolutely beautiful!!!"

"Rest in peace, no one deserved to pass away like that," another said. "You'll never be forgotten. My heart goes out to you, rest easy, love."

