Ex-Husband Pours Gasoline Around Hackensack Woman's Home, Car, Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Wildemar Dangcil
Wildemar Dangcil Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A would-be arsonist poured gasoline around his ex-wife's Hackensack house but fled before lighting it, said authorities who arrested him a short time later.

Wildemar Dangcil, 37, of Jersey City was taken into custody Thursday night after his car was found in Little Ferry, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

His ex-wife was in her car outside her Kent Street home around 5:30 p.m. when Dangcil, of Gifford Avenue, poured the gasoline around it, Busciglio said.

"She was able to exit her vehicle and gain entry into her home," the captain said.

After that, he said, Dangcil "began pouring it around the house" before fleeing.

This creates the potential for prosecutors to file attempted murder charges.

The Bergen County prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was assisting city police, Busciglio said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

