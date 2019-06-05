Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ICE: Washington Township Man Threatened Victim With Child Porn Pics
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ex-Hoboken Tax Collector Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A former Hoboken tax collector failed to declare income earned from an accounting firm he co-owns, the U.S. Attorney said.
A former Hoboken tax collector failed to declare income earned from an accounting firm he co-owns, the U.S. Attorney said. Photo Credit: Google

A Hoboken accountant who spent decades working as the city’s tax collector admitted Wednesday that he was also a tax dodger.

Louis Picardo, 64, pleaded guilty to federal income tax evasion for failing to pay more than $900,000 in taxes owed on income from his accounting firm and rental properties he owned, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Picardo, a partner in Cannarozzi & Picard, did not report $3.7 million in income he received from the firm and from his Hudson County rental properties in tax filings for the years 2012 to 2015.

Picardo faces up to five years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000 when he’s sentenced in September.

Picardo was Hoboken’s tax collector from 1973 to 2008.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.