Ex-East Orange Teacher Sentenced In Disability Scam

Paul Milo
Read More Stories
Major Smith
Major Smith Photo Credit: Attorney General

An East Orange man who submitted fraudulent disability claims to his insurer was sentenced to three years in prison, Attorney General Gurbir S. Gewal said.

Major Smith, 49, who was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to insurance fraud in October, filed dozens of disability claims to Aflac between 2012 and 2015. He reported being injured in several accidents.

“The sentence handed down to this defendant sends a message of deterrence to individuals tempted to file fraudulent insurance claims to illegally enrich themselves,” said Grewal. “Insurance fraud is not a path to easy money, it’s a path to prison which is exactly where this defendant is headed.”

Smith posed as a physician on claim forms detailing his nonexistent injuries resulting from falls. He also posed as a representative of the East Orange Board of Education and falsely claimed he was still working there. Smith had stopped working for the district in 2012.

Smith must also pay more than $70,000 in restitution.

People who are concerned about insurance cheating and have information about a fraud can report it anonymously by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-877-55-FRAUD. Tips can also be submitted online.

Tipsters may receive a reward.

