Ex-Eagle Patrick Chung Tweets 'Best Day Of My Life,' Charged With Assault, Battery

Cecilia Levine
Patrick Chung
Patrick Chung Photo Credit: Flickr user TheBudMan623

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Patrick Chung was charged Monday with assault and battery on a family member, multiple news reports say.

The 34-year-old athlete, who also played for the New England Patriots, was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday following the incident outside of a Milton, Mass. home Monday, CBS4 reports.

Chung on Monday posted the following tweet:

A police report obtained by the news outlet says Chung pushed a woman, causing her to fall the ground, and hit her in her face with an open hand.

Chung's defense attorney told CBS4 that he is an "upstanding member of the community” and looks forward to "being able to set the record straight with respect to what actually occurred." The attorney also said Chung was the victim, not the aggressor.

In August 2019, Chung was indicted for possession of cocaine in New Hampshire.

