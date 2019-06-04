Contact Us
Ex-Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty To N. Bergen Hit-Run That Left Two Dead

Paul Milo
Michael Hansen faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to death by auto last week.
Michael Hansen faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to death by auto last week. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A former Hudson County Corrections officer pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of death by auto for killing two people as they were crossing a North Bergen street two years ago, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Michael Hansen, 40, was under the influence of alcohol April 2, 2017, when he entered the intersection of Paterson Plank Road and Kennedy Boulevard. He hit Marie Tauro and Russell Maffei before leaving the scene. He was arrested the next day.

Under the terms of his plea Hansen faces 10 years in prison for each victim, to be served consecutively for a total of 20 years. He would be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence under the No Early Release Act.

Sentencing is scheduled for August.

At the time of their deaths, Tauro had planned to seek the GOP nomination for an Assembly seat, while Maffei served as the Jersey City Republican Party chairman.

