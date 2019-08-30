Ex-Corrections Officer From Elizabeth Who Had Sex With Inmate Gets Probation

Contact Us
Paul Milo
Avril D. Richardson
Avril D. Richardson Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A former corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark was sentenced to three years' probation after admitting she had a sexual relationship with an inmate, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

In addition, Avril. D. Richardson, 46, forfeited her job and will be barred from future public employment.

Richardson, an Elizabeth resident, was arrested following an investigation that revealed she had started the relationship in 2016 and that it continued until her arrest in December. Richardson, who was assigned to the unnamed inmate's housing unit, maintained the relationship by phone and email, authorities said.

She pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact in June.

“Any time corrections officers abuse their power and violate the public trust, the safety of our community is in jeopardy,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Apostolou.

