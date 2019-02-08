Ex-Corrections Officer A No-Show For Sentencing In Fatal N. Bergen Hit-Run

A former Hudson County corrections officer who pleaded guilty to two counts of death by auto in June failed to appear for his sentencing hearing in Jersey City Friday morning, NJ.com reported.

Michael Hansen, 40, was under the influence of alcohol when he entered the intersection of Paterson Plank Road and Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen April 2, 2017. He struck Marie Tauro and Russell Maffei and fled.

Hansen was arrested the following day at the North Bergen home of some relatives. Tauro and Maffei, who were prominent in conservative politics in Hudson County, died from their injuries.

A subsequent investigation found that Hansen had consumed 18 alcoholic drinks prior to striking the victims and that his blood-alcohol content was still well above the legal limit several hours after the incident.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hansen, who was facing up to 20 years in prison, NJ.com also reported. Hansen had been released pending trial and was allowed to stay free until sentencing following his guilty plea.

A spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

