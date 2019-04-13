Ex-Con Captured After Two Shot In Paterson

Authorities arrested a Paterson ex-con on attempted murder charges for firing at a group of people, hitting two of them, authorities said.

Richard Adams, 29, was captured a short time after Thursday afternoon’s shooting on Rosa Parks Boulevard, they said.

Adams also is charged with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald.

A man was gunned down a short time earlier on Temple Street near Circle Avenue – Paterson’s first death by gunfire this year – when police were called to the area near Governor Street late Thursday afternoon, Valdes and Oswald said.

They found the victims – one 30 and one 32 – with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening. They were taken St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

Valdes said her staff was asking a judge to keep Adams behind bars pending trial and not release him.

