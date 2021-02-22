Essex County Prosecutor's Office Probes Death Of 3-Year-Old Boy

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.

First responders found the child unconscious inside of an apartment at 395 Union Ave., in Irvington around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, RLS Media reports.

Neighbors told the outlet they watched helplessly as EMS performed CPR on the boy's lifeless body.

Law enforcement agents then took a man believed to be the boy's father into a vehicle belonging to the prosecutor's office around 9 p.m., after hours of investigating, authorities said.

Irvington Township Mayor Tony Vauss reportedly declined comment to RLS Media due to an open investigation, but expressed condolences.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said only that an investigation was under way as of Monday morning.

