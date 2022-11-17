Essex County Man Convicted Of Hitting Baby Mama With Car During Argument

A 39-year-old man was convicted by an Essex County jury of attempted murder for hitting the mother of his children with his vehicle during a 2020 argument, causing serious injuries, authorities said.

Andre Murrill, of East Orange, and his ex-girlfriend had ended their relationship but continued to co-parent children they had in common, sometime before getting into a fight inside of Murrill's apartment where shots were fired on Nov. 8, 2020, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

The argument spilled into the front of Murrill's building, where he got into his car and "purposefully drove it over the sidewalk and onto the lawn, striking the victim as she was on the phone with police," Stephens said. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries.

Following a four-week trial before the Superior Court Judge Marysol Rosero, Murill was also found guilty of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023. Murrill faces a minimum of 10 years in state prison. Under the No Early Release Act, he must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole

“The victim waited two long years to get justice for what happened to her,” said Assistant Prosecutor Michael Burke, who tried the case. “This verdict would not have been possible without the victim and eyewitnesses agreeing to testify.”

