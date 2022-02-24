Essex County Fugitive Wanted In Recent Assault: Police

Police in Essex County are seeking a 67-year-old man accused of firing a handgun and assaulting a victim inside of an apartment last week, they said.

Cranford Butler, of Irvington, had gotten into an argument with the victim at a home on Jacoby Street in Maplewood the morning of Feb. 16, when he apparently fired a .380 caliber handgun, Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul said.

Police responding to the scene found the victim with a cut, but no gunshot wound or life-threatening injuries, and the incident was determined to be domestic in nature, the chief said.

Butler and the victim knew each other and there was no threat to the public, police said. The handgun had not been recovered.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant at Butler’s home, but he remains at large, they said. He is being sought on weapons and theft offenses, police said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call Maplewood detectives at 973-761-7913 or email mpalmerezzi@twp.maplewood.nj.us.

