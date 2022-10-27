Essex Corrections Officer Helped Inmate Smuggle Tobacco: Prosecutor

A corrections police officer in Essex County helped an inmate smuggle tobacco into prison, authorities said.

Christopher Smoaks, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II

Smoaks, 31, of Jersey City, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, Stephens said.

He was arrested inside the prison the following day after investigators recovered bags of suspected tobacco hidden inside his uniform.

The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey Department of Corrections Northern State Prison Special Investigations Division, and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau.

