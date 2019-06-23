Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Englewood Responders Guide Youngsters At Church Bicycle Safety Event

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police Sgt. Oscar Hernandez and Officers Adolfo Gutierrez and Jerel Hammondoffered their expertise. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Englewood PD
Representing the Englewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps were Capt. Tim Simmons and members David Wells and Robert Mangan Jr. Lickety Split provided refreshments. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Englewood PD
Englewood police instructed and guided youngsters and teens in bicycle safety. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Englewood PD

Englewood police instructed and guided youngsters and teens in bicycle safety while city firefighters gave them a chance to handle a fire hose during an event hosted Saturday by Community Baptist Church.

Police Sgt. Oscar Hernandez (Bicycle Squad) and Officers Adolfo Gutierrez (Emergency Services Unit) and Jerel Hammond (Motorcycle Patrol) offered their expertise at the event, arranged by Brian Osborne and also attended by church staff and congregants.

City Fire Capt. Michael Johnston and Firemen William Loaiza and John Herrmann brought a fire truck and supervised kids using the hose.

Representing the Englewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps were Capt. Tim Simmons and members David Wells and Robert Mangan Jr.

Lickety Split provided refreshments.

"We enjoy community-related events such as these and encourage our residents to come out and interact with us whenever possible," Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.