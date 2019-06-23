Englewood Responders Guide Youngsters At Church Bicycle Safety Event

Englewood police instructed and guided youngsters and teens in bicycle safety while city firefighters gave them a chance to handle a fire hose during an event hosted Saturday by Community Baptist Church.

Police Sgt. Oscar Hernandez (Bicycle Squad) and Officers Adolfo Gutierrez (Emergency Services Unit) and Jerel Hammond (Motorcycle Patrol) offered their expertise at the event, arranged by Brian Osborne and also attended by church staff and congregants.

City Fire Capt. Michael Johnston and Firemen William Loaiza and John Herrmann brought a fire truck and supervised kids using the hose.

Representing the Englewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps were Capt. Tim Simmons and members David Wells and Robert Mangan Jr.

Lickety Split provided refreshments.

"We enjoy community-related events such as these and encourage our residents to come out and interact with us whenever possible," Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

