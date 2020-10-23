Englewood Police Search For Gunman In Second Apartment Complex Shooting In Less Than 24 Hours

SEE ANYTHING? Englewood police were searching for a shooter who wounded a city man Thursday night at the same apartment complex where someone else was shot the night before.

The 28-year-old victim was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg from the 5:45 p.m. shooting at the Park View Terrace Apartments in the area of Third and Fourth streets, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

His injury wasn't considered life-threatening, the deputy chief said.

The night before, police chased down a city man who they said shot a rival he was having an ongoing issue with at the same apartment complex, barely a block from Thursday night's gunfire.

SEE: Fleeing Englewood Gunman Captured After Shooting Rival In Back

Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has either surveillance video or information that could help catch whomever was responsible contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

