Englewood Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping Claim

Englewood police said they were investigating a citizen’s claim that a man tried luring her child into his vehicle.

The mother on Wednesday night posted a photo on Facebook of a man in a baseball cap driving a pickup truck who she said tried to kidnap the youngster.

Authorities said no one came forward with the allegations until late Thursday afternoon, when a Ring video of the man was given to police.

As a result, nothing had been substantiated as of early Thursday evening, they said.

For one thing, there were also conflicting reports posted on social media that the purported suspect could have been driving a gray pickup truck. The Facebook shares also warned that he'd been spotted near the local Shop Rite -- also unsubstantiated, authorities said.

The investigation was continuing. More concrete information will be released when it comes available, authorities said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.