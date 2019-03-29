Contact Us
Breaking News: VIDEO: See Car Burglars, Thieves At Work In Your Neighborhood In Bergen Prosecutor's Warning
Englewood PD: Officer Nabs Repeat Offender Trying To Get Into Home With Xanax, Large Knife

Jerry DeMarco
Trevaughn Samuels Whiteside
Trevaughn Samuels Whiteside Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ENGLEWOOD PD

A repeat local offender with a history of drug-related arrests was carrying drugs for sale and a large kitchen knife when an alert Englewood police officer spotted him trying to get into a stranger’s home to elude him, authorities said.

Officer Maciej Mlynaryk was on routine patrol Wednesday when he saw 20-year-old Trevaughn Samuels Whiteside in the area of Washington and Palisade places, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said Friday.

Seeing the police car, Whiteside entered someone’s property on Washington Place and tried to get in through the back door, Halstead said.

Mlynaryk, knowing that he doesn’t live there, got out of his cruiser and approached Whiteside, who, the deputy chief said, “bladed his body in an apparent attempt to conceal something.”

Then he dropped the knife, Halstead said.

Mlynaryk also found him carrying Xanax tablets, the deputy chief said.

Whiteside was sent to the Bergen County Jail on drug, weapons and attempted burglary charges – only to be ordered released by a judge hours later pending a hearing.

