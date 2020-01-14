Englewood Man Critically Injured In Suspected Suicide Jump From Route 4 Overpass

A 30-year-old Englewood man was undergoing a lengthy emergency surgery after jumping from a Route 4 overpass early Tuesday in a suspected suicide attempt, authorities said.

Responding city police officers found him moving but severely injured on South Dean Street below the highway at 7:15 a.m., Deputy Chief Gregory Halstead said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a possibly severe spinal injury, along with heavy facial injuries and cuts, responders said.

South Dean Street was temporarily closed between Van Nostrand Avenue and Rockwood Place, Halstead said.

