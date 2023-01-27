Englewood Man Charged With Sexual Assault With A Deadly Weapon: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Englewood has been arrested and charged with multiple assault and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Felix Baron-Castillo was charged with aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, terroristic threats and possession of a weapon, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Authorities did not say what kind of weapon was used.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Englewood Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding an alleged sexual assault. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Englewood Police Department revealed that Baron-Castillo sexually assaulted a woman in Englewood, Musella said.

Baron-Castillo was being held in the Bergen County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.