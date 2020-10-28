Englewood Ex-Con Sought In Middlesex Shooting Captured At Teaneck Hotel

An Englewood fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting in Middlesex County was captured at a Teaneck hotel, authorities said.

Ex-con Bryant Kyron Dula, 26, was seized without incident Tuesday night at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, where he'd apparently been staying, responders said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was ready but not needed when county prosecutor's detectives and local police made the arrest.

A gun reportedly was recovered in Dula's room.

Dula -- also known as "Feva Five" -- has an adult criminal history that began shortly after he turned 18, records show.

He's been charged with robbery, making death threats, resisting arrest, causing injury while eluding police, aggravated assault, rioting, witness tampering and drug-related offenses throughout Bergen County since 2012.

Details of the shooting in Woodbridge, reportedly involving a robbery, weren't immediately available.

